Federer questions his participation in Australia

Roger Federer It is very difficult to be able to play the Australian Open even though it has been delayed until February.

The Swiss tennis player is recovering from two operations on his knee, specifically two arthroscopies, and he thought that the recovery would be faster. But the reality is being different and he does not see anything clear to be 100% for the first Grand Slam of the season.

“I would love to be in Australia, but it would hit the knee very right. I do not want to take the next step until I am ready, “said the Swiss tennis player in statements during the gala of the awards to the best Swiss athlete of the year.

Federer was not completely ruled out for the postponement of the Australian Open: “These next three weeks could help me a bit. Wimbledon, the US Open and the Olympics are my priority,” sentenced.

It is bad news for the Australian Grand Slam organizers who were counting on his participation to give prestige to their tournament, but Federer will not step on a track again until he feels that his knee is fully recovered.

Federer will turn 40 in August, so after his words the rumors of a possible permanent retirement were unleashed. It would be possible that he did play Wimbledon in what would already be his final farewell.