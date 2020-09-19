Masters 1000 in Rome: surprise, Nadal takes the door from the quarters

One week before the start of Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal lost this Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome against Diego Schwartzman (6-2, 7-5). A big surprise.
He was however the favorite. Rafael Nadal was eliminated on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 in Rome by Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in two sets (6-2, 7-5), eight days before kick-off at Roland Garros.
He was the title holder
The Spaniard, who had given up tournaments in the United States (Cincinatti and US Open), returned to competition in Rome, after more than six months of forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was eliminated from a tournament which he won nine times and of which he was the title holder.
Die-GOD MODE Schwartzman 😱A breathtaking performance by @dieschwartzman to defeat Nadal for the very first time, 6-2 7-5!# IBI20 pic.twitter.com/TGh3Tu7CIh
– Tennis TV (@TennisTV) September 19, 2020
Bullets bulging along the lines, cushioning with finesse, endless exchanges and races. For the first time this year in Rome, Nadal has found an opponent to his measure with Schwartzman, seeded no.8, a player who is not used to shine in big tournaments and who so far had lost nine times in nine matches against the Spaniard.
Schwartzman will challenge Shapovalov
Two breaks in the first set for a 6-2 initially left Nadal confused. He had beautiful drawn in all his panoply, the “vamos”, the closed fists, the variety of the blows, the Argentinian aged 28 years answered him tit for tat in a second anthology set before winning with astonishing mastery.
In great form, Schwartzman will face for a place in the final the Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who dominated the Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov in the quarterfinals (6-2, 3-6, 6-2). In the other semi-final, world number one Novak Djokovic will face Norwegian Casper Ruud.