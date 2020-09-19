Masters 1000 in Rome: surprise, Nadal takes the door from the quarters

One week before the start of Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal lost this Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Rome against Diego Schwartzman (6-2, 7-5). A big surprise.

He was however the favorite. Rafael Nadal was eliminated on Saturday in the quarter-finals of the Masters 1000 in Rome by Argentinian Diego Schwartzman in two sets (6-2, 7-5), eight days before kick-off at Roland Garros.

He was the title holder

The Spaniard, who had given up tournaments in the United States (Cincinatti and US Open), returned to competition in Rome, after more than six months of forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. He was eliminated from a tournament which he won nine times and of which he was the title holder.