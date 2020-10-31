Nadal, in search of his first title in Paris-Bercy

Go back to Paris. There, Rafael Nadal He won his thirteenth Roland Garros title a few weeks ago and, very close to where he did it, he will compete again, this time, indoors and on the fast track with the aim of lifting his first title at the Masters 1000 in Paris-Bercy. Along with Miami and Shanghai, it is one of the only three tournaments in this category that has failed to win.

Despite having a more than remarkable balance of 19 victories and only five defeats, the Manacorí has ​​never managed to win in one of the last rounds of the year. In fact, his best result was the final of the 2007 edition. On that occasion he lost in two sets to the Argentine. David nalbandian. Since that defeat, Nadal has reached the ‘semis’ up to three times (2009, 2013 and 2019).

This Saturday, at the tournament facilities, the final draw was carried out online. The manacorí, after the confirmed loss of the Serbian Novak Djokovic, is the main candidate for victory. Nor will the Austrian be in Paris Dominic Thiem, who has some discomfort in his right foot and was also eliminated in Vienna yesterday.

Nadal He is exempt from playing the first round as he is one of the top eight seeds of this last Masters 1000 of the year. His first rival in the center of the multipurpose pavilion of Bercy will be the winner of the duel between the also Spanish Feliciano lopez and the serbian Filip Krajinovic. In principle, its debut will be on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

ZVEREV AND RUBLEV, FOR THEIR PART

In case of winning that first duel, the Croatian could appear on his horizon Borna Coric. In addition, for their part of the table they also go as number four, Alexander Zverev, double champion of Cologne dating, and the Russian Andrey Rublev, one of the great sensations of 2020 with a total of four titles to his credit.

On the other side of the picture, the ‘threats’ of the manacorí will be the Greek’Stef‘ Tsitsipas and the russian Danil Medvedev.

THE PARIS-BERCY DRAWING, COMPLETE