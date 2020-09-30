Roland-Garros: the clearing Garcia, first French qualified in the 3rd round

French number 2 Caroline Garcia qualified this Wednesday evening for the third round of Roland Garros, dismissing Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich in straight sets (7-5, 6-2).

“It was a big battle but I expected it.” Despite the suffering, this Wednesday evening at Roland Garros, Caroline Garcia won against the Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (7-5, 6-2). This victory sends the French to the third round of the Paris tournament, where her other compatriots are struggling.

Caroline Garcia, 45th in the world and No. 2 French, had to be treated to the left knee in the first round. But after many break exchanges, she ended up pocketing this first set in the decisive game. Things were easier for her afterwards, although the fourth game of the second set lasted more than ten minutes.

Three compatriots can join her

“Physically, it was complicated, and you had to play with the head. It gave me a few points which tipped the game in my favor,” said Caroline Garcia. Of her aching knee, “the confinement caused some problems,” she explained. “It got worse at the start of the match, but it’s Roland Garros and it helps to say that the limit is not there but a little further,” added the Lyonnaise, whose best Grand Slam result has was obtained in Paris (quarter-finalist in 2017).

Caroline Garcia will face Belgian Elise Mertens for a place in the round of 16. Three other Frenchwomen will try to imitate him on Thursday: Fiona Ferro, Alizé Cornet and the young Clara Burel. They face respectively Elena Rybakina, Zhang Shuai and Kaja Juvan.