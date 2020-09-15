Roland-Garros: the rant of a French player not invited

Enzo Couacaud, 192nd player in the world, can not digest not having received a wild card for the big table at Roland Garros.

At 25, Enzo Couacaud is perhaps no longer considered a hope of French tennis. The player was not invited to the large table of Roland-Garros by the organizers, unlike several players less well ranked than him. This had the gift of annoying quite a bit Couacaud, who made it known on Twitter.

“Who do you have to be friends with to be invited?”

This Monday evening, the FFT had unveiled the list of guests and among the eight tickets distributed, no trace of the finalist of the last tournament in Bergamo (canceled) in Challenger. In addition to Andy Murray, exempt from qualifying, seven other Frenchmen received the precious wild card and six of them are lower ranked than Couacaud, current 192nd player in the world.