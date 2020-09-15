Home Sports Tennis Roland-Garros: the rant of a French player not invited
Enzo Couacaud, 192nd player in the world, can not digest not having received a wild card for the big table at Roland Garros.

At 25, Enzo Couacaud is perhaps no longer considered a hope of French tennis. The player was not invited to the large table of Roland-Garros by the organizers, unlike several players less well ranked than him. This had the gift of annoying quite a bit Couacaud, who made it known on Twitter.

“Who do you have to be friends with to be invited?”

This Monday evening, the FFT had unveiled the list of guests and among the eight tickets distributed, no trace of the finalist of the last tournament in Bergamo (canceled) in Challenger. In addition to Andy Murray, exempt from qualifying, seven other Frenchmen received the precious wild card and six of them are lower ranked than Couacaud, current 192nd player in the world.

The decision barely fallen, the Frenchman hastened to tweet: “Another great announcement from the FFT, 178th player in the world, 3rd French out of the top 100, [un des] French to have played a Challenger final in 2020, what do you have to do to be invited to your tournament? Who do you have to be friends with? “

Qualifications await next week

Enzo Couacaud had reached his best ranking last year, in 169th place in the world, and never made it into the big picture at Roland Garros, failing in the last round of qualifying last year. From next week, he will still have to struggle through three qualifying rounds to reach the final table, unlike his invited compatriots.

The wild cards for the Roland-Garros final draw:

– Elliot Benchetrit (214th)

– Hugo Gaston (236th)

– Quentin Halys (200th)

– Antoine Hoang (126th)

– Maxime Janvier (203rd)

– Harold Mayot (411th)

– Andy Murray (134th)

– Arthur Rinderknech (163rd)

