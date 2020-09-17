Roland-Garros: the spectator gauge finally lowered to 5,000 per day

Roland-Garros will ultimately not be able to accommodate 11,500 spectators each day, but only 5,000. The gauge has been lowered, because of the evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic.

Hard blow for the organizers of Roland-Garros. According to information from The team confirmed by RMC Sport, the Parisian Grand Slam tournament (September 27-October 11) will not be able to accommodate 11,500 spectators daily as was initially planned. The tonnage should eventually be reduced to 5,000 authorized persons, due to the negative evolution of the Covid-19 epidemic in France.

The closed courts

With 5,000 tickets per day, only the Philippe-Chatrier central court should be open to the public. Suzanne-Lenglen and Simonne-Mathieu should remain behind closed doors, while the French Tennis Federation had planned to welcome 5,000 and 1,500 people respectively daily.

Previously, already, the French Tennis Federation hoped to welcome more people. “The gauge has been reduced to allow the tournament to respond in the first place to an imperative, that of a responsible tournament, organized in complete safety”, had nevertheless had to admit the president Bernard Giudicelli, in early September.

Roland-Garros will be the first tennis tournament to welcome the public, since the resumption of the season. In the United States, the US Open was held behind closed doors and required the establishment of a strict health bubble.