Rublev of the ATP Nitto Finals 2020: schedule and where to watch on TV

Start the ATP Nitto Finals 2020, also known as “The Masters Cup” or in English the “Masters Cup”. Thus, in his first match he will face Rafael Nadal to Andrey Rublev. The other contenders in this box are Dominic Thiem Y Stefanos Tsitsipas (the current champion of this tournament) which a priori seems to show one of the most complex groups in the classification. Last year Rafa Nadal failed to make it past the group stage, which shows that it is a really demanding tournament.

We can watch this game through Movistar Deportes on Sunday, November 15 at 9:00 p.m.. Therefore we will need a subscription to Movistar + to be able to watch this game.

THE SECOND DUEL BETWEEN NADAL AND RUBLEV

Nadal Y Rublev They have only met once during their entire sports career. It happened in the quarterfinals of US Open 2017 and the triumph was taken home by the manacorí by 6-1, 6-2 and 6-2.

