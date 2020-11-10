Sara Sorribes gives in on her debut in Linz

An irregular start in each of the sets weighed down the Spanish Sara sorribes in her debut against the Italian Camila giorgi in the first round of Linz WTA, a duel he lost 6-3, 5-7 and 6-4.

Sorribes She arrived in the Austrian city after completing a good tournament in Ostrava (Czech Republic), where she reached the quarterfinals, a round in which she fell against the then champion of the tournament, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

For Giorgi, 75 in the world, the Linz tournament is the first he has disputed after losing in the first round of Roland Garros to his compatriot Martina Trevisan.

In the first confrontation between the two, the most aggressive game of the transalpina prevailed, which in the two sets immediately put distance (3-0).

In the second set, Sorribes, the only Spanish who signed up for this tournament endowed with 202,250 euros in prizes, reacted and was able to level the contest, but Giorgi he was mentally stronger in the third.

Giorgi will face in the second round against the winner of the duel between the Argentina Nadia Podoroska and the Romanian Irina-Camellia Begu.