Home Sports Tennis Sara Sorribes gives in on her debut in Linz
SportsTennis

Sara Sorribes gives in on her debut in Linz

By kenyan

An irregular start in each of the sets weighed down the Spanish Sara sorribes in her debut against the Italian Camila giorgi in the first round of Linz WTA, a duel he lost 6-3, 5-7 and 6-4.

Sorribes She arrived in the Austrian city after completing a good tournament in Ostrava (Czech Republic), where she reached the quarterfinals, a round in which she fell against the then champion of the tournament, the Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka.

For Giorgi, 75 in the world, the Linz tournament is the first he has disputed after losing in the first round of Roland Garros to his compatriot Martina Trevisan.

In the first confrontation between the two, the most aggressive game of the transalpina prevailed, which in the two sets immediately put distance (3-0).

In the second set, Sorribes, the only Spanish who signed up for this tournament endowed with 202,250 euros in prizes, reacted and was able to level the contest, but Giorgi he was mentally stronger in the third.

Giorgi will face in the second round against the winner of the duel between the Argentina Nadia Podoroska and the Romanian Irina-Camellia Begu.

Related news

Sara Sorribes gives in on her debut in Linz

Tennis kenyan -
An irregular start in each of the sets weighed down the Spanish Sara sorribes in her debut against the Italian Camila giorgi in the...
Read more

The ridicule of Cilic before the 399 of the world

Tennis kenyan -
The croatian Marin cilic, eighth favorite, who two years ago became the third player in the world, was blushed by the Czech Jonas Forejtek,...
Read more

Boris Becker accused of hiding account information after filing for bankruptcy

Tennis kenyan -
German Boris Becker was one of the world's great tennis players in the late 1980s and 1990s. Winner of six Grand Slams, he...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Former beauty queen linked to the death of her two children

News Tracy Aime -
Police officers have linked a former beauty queen in Nyeri County to the mysterious death of her two toddlers. The two children mysteriously drowned...
Read more

Pfizer develops a COVID-19 vaccine with 90% efficacy

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Chuoyo Protus -
Pharmaceutical Company, Pfizer, has announced the development of a COVID-19 vaccine with an efficacy of 90 %. According to the pharmaceutical giant, the vaccine successfully...
Read more

10 Sperm Fertilizing Foods for Couples to Get Pregnant Fast

Health kenyan -
Did you know that what you eat can affect sperm quality? Just like women, men are also encouraged to eat healthy and nutritious...
Read more

Kenya grants Tanzania’s Godbless Lema political asylum

News Laiza Maketso -
Kenya has granted Tanzania's politician Godbless Lema political asylum in the country. According to Lema, President John Pombe Magufuli's government plan to victimised him...
Read more

Attorney General Authorizes Investigations of American Election

World kenyan -
Jan. 20, 2020 - William Barr, United States Attorney General, has authorized federal prosecutors across the country to...
Read more

Sarah Cohen makes attempt to secure her late husband’s billions

News Tracy Aime -
The widow of late Dutch billionaire Tob cohen has made an attempt to secure her late husband's billions. Sarah Cohen has filed an application...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke