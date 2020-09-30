Tennis: Kyrgios has a new clash with Khachanov

Taken over by Karen Khachanov after tackling Mats Wilander on social networks, the Australian Nick Kyrgios obviously jumped at the opportunity to afford a virtual argument with the Russian.

A few more tweets, and Nick Kyrgios, 42nd player in the world, will soon have more clashes with other players on the circuit than victories in 2020. After having recently criticized the Croatian Borna Coric or the Serbian Novak Djokovic on social networks, the Australian – who did not wish to participate in Roland-Garros – this time scrambled with Russian Karen Khachanov, number 16 at ATP.

In question: a recent tackle by Mats Wilander against Andy Murray, unfairly invited to participate in the Parisian Grand Slam according to him. Annoyed by this outing, Kyrgios turned on the Swede on Twitter, and was in turn challenged by Khachanov. “Show a little respect (to Wilander, note)”, wrote the Russian to the Australian. Thus launching their virtual dispute …

Nah I'm good dude. Muzz and I respect eachother, and if someone starts talking about one of mine then I'll come at them. I'm supposed to respect Mats? For what? Hitting a ball over the net? I don't give my respect for that. – Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) September 28, 2020 "I'm not sure we could talk about anything other than how hard you can hit a ball" "I'm supposed to respect Mats? But why? For hitting a ball over a net? I don't give my respect for that," Kyrgios replied first. Before raising his voice when Khachanov pointed out to him that the overall problem was probably his behavior: "So you think what the players did during this pandemic was smart? I would love to have an intellectual conversation with you. , but I'm not sure we could talk about anything other than how hard you can hit a ball," said the Australian. Triggering, of course, a new reply – not incredible – from the Russian: "I did not attack you personally, it is still you who are looking for the conflict. […] Before I talk about my intellect, read at least a few books, instead of playing video games all day. " And next time before talking about my intellect read at least a few books, instead or playing video games whole day long. – Karen Khachanov (@karenkhachanov) September 30, 2020 And Kyrgios to have the last word by bringing up Khachanov's typos: "Books with only pictures don't count. I say that given the way you constructed that sentence." As a reminder, Nick Kyrgios is now 25, and Khachanov 24.