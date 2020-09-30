Home Sports Tennis Tennis: Kyrgios has a new clash with Khachanov
SportsTennis

Tennis: Kyrgios has a new clash with Khachanov

By kenyan

Taken over by Karen Khachanov after tackling Mats Wilander on social networks, the Australian Nick Kyrgios obviously jumped at the opportunity to afford a virtual argument with the Russian.

A few more tweets, and Nick Kyrgios, 42nd player in the world, will soon have more clashes with other players on the circuit than victories in 2020. After having recently criticized the Croatian Borna Coric or the Serbian Novak Djokovic on social networks, the Australian – who did not wish to participate in Roland-Garros – this time scrambled with Russian Karen Khachanov, number 16 at ATP.

In question: a recent tackle by Mats Wilander against Andy Murray, unfairly invited to participate in the Parisian Grand Slam according to him. Annoyed by this outing, Kyrgios turned on the Swede on Twitter, and was in turn challenged by Khachanov. “Show a little respect (to Wilander, note)”, wrote the Russian to the Australian. Thus launching their virtual dispute …

“I’m not sure we could talk about anything other than how hard you can hit a ball”

“I’m supposed to respect Mats? But why? For hitting a ball over a net? I don’t give my respect for that,” Kyrgios replied first. Before raising his voice when Khachanov pointed out to him that the overall problem was probably his behavior: “So you think what the players did during this pandemic was smart? I would love to have an intellectual conversation with you. , but I’m not sure we could talk about anything other than how hard you can hit a ball, “said the Australian.

Triggering, of course, a new reply – not incredible – from the Russian: “I did not attack you personally, it is still you who are looking for the conflict. […] Before I talk about my intellect, read at least a few books, instead of playing video games all day. “

And Kyrgios to have the last word by bringing up Khachanov’s typos: “Books with only pictures don’t count. I say that given the way you constructed that sentence.” As a reminder, Nick Kyrgios is now 25, and Khachanov 24.

Related news

Tennis

Roland-Garros: the big crack of Sara Errani, who can no longer serve

kenyan -
Opposed to Kiki Bertens in the second round of Roland Garros, Sara Errani, finalist Porte d'Auteuil in 2012, completely lost her means in the...
Read more
Tennis

Roland-Garros: when the enormous noise of a plane passing the sound barrier disrupts matches

kenyan -
On Wednesday, around 12 p.m., a loud bang was heard up to the Roland-Garros stadium. The consequence of an army fighter jet that...
Read more
Tennis

Roland-Garros: thunderclap, Serena Williams withdraws

kenyan -
Serena Williams forfeited before playing her second round match at Roland Garros on Wednesday against Bulgarian Tsvetana Pironkova. ...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Roland-Garros: disappointed by a new positive Covid test, Pair does not...

Tennis kenyan -
After his retirement from Casper Ruud this Wednesday in Hamburg, Benoît Paire revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus again. Without...
Read more

Roland-Garros: relief for Pair, tested negative for coronavirus

Tennis kenyan -
Benoît Paire, seeded n ° 23, will participate in Roland-Garros. The Frenchman, not spared by the coronavirus which had caused him to miss...
Read more

Roland-Garros: conditions, favorites, French chances … the keys to the tournament

Tennis kenyan -
The Roland-Garros main draw begins this Monday. In a particular health context, with a new roof on the central, the 129th edition of...
Read more

Roland-Garros: the big frustration of Verdasco, positive for the Covid and...

Tennis kenyan -
Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco was removed from the Roland-Garros table before the draw due to testing positive for Covid-19. The player falls into...
Read more

Roland-Garros: “It’s so cold”, Nadal deplores “almost extreme conditions”

Tennis kenyan -
Rafael Nadal was irritated this Friday at a press conference. "I am going to face the most difficult conditions of my career," said...
Read more

Roland-Garros: wind, rain … Goffin not convinced by the roof of...

Tennis kenyan -
Belgian David Goffin felt the wind and humidity on the center court at Roland Garros on Sunday despite the new roof deployed. ...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke