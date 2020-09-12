US Open: second coronation for Osaka, between tennis and politics

Two years after her first coronation in a controversial final against Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka won her second US Open on Sunday, beating Victoria Azarenka (1-6, 6-3, 6-3). At 22, the Japanese pocketed her third Grand Slam title after a very political tournament.
A nice symbol to receive her trophy on the Arthur-Ashe court, for a player who has played the standard-bearers of the fight against racism on the tennis courts. This Sunday, Naomi Osaka won the US Open for the second time in her career, beating Victoria Azarenka (1-6, 6-3, 6-3).
A great fear in the first set
Two years after her first coronation, at the end of a final against Serena Williams marked by the anger of the American against refereeing, the Japanese won her third Grand Slam title. Having experienced a great fright, seeing the Belarusian ship the first set based on her 13 unforced errors.
But the 22-year-old, who will climb back to third place in the world on Monday, has found the resources to recover her late break at the start of the second set. Before taking full control.
His messages against police violence
After his boycott in Cincinnati, in the wake of the movement launched by the Bucks in the NBA, Naomi Osaka had decided to resume. Then to come to the US Open by taking advantage of this exhibition to convey messages.
Naomi Osaka brought seven face masks to the US Open.Each mask highlights a different Black victim of racial injustice and police brutality.- Breonna Taylor – Elijah McClain – Ahmaud Arbery – Trayvon Martin – George Floyd – Philando CastileToday: Tamir Rice✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/VRyiWFRhyN
– The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) September 12, 2020
Far from the controversies over the organization of the tournament against the backdrop of the health crisis, the Japanese entered the court every day with a different mask: for each match, an embroidered name, that of a victim of police violence in the United States. This Saturday, it was Tamir Rice, a young boy of 12, killed in 2014 in Cleveland by a white policeman. “We needed this kind of leader,” noted Alizé Cornet recently. Leader and champion.